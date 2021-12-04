Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.71 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $285.45 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002423 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00012901 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

