BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.62.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.