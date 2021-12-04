BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.58 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $103.43. 732,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.67.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,304,699. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

