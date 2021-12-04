Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.23 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,585 shares of company stock valued at $210,545. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

