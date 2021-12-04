BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.00

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 3627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $759.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $542,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $944,504 over the last three months. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 13.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after buying an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 30.1% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

