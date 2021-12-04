Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $151.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPMC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

