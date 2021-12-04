BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BLSFY stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $90.95.

BLSFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA raised shares of BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

