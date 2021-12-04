B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock.

BME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 589.56 ($7.70).

LON BME opened at GBX 639 ($8.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 465.41 ($6.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 575.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

