BMO Capital Markets Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $88.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after buying an additional 1,074,006 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after buying an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

