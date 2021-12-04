Bonk Trading 31% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00239127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

