Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,713.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of Booking by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,114.44 on Friday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,405.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,305.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

