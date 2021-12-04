Boosted Finance One Day Volume Hits $118,126.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00007842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $230,445.45 and approximately $118,126.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08366739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.65 or 0.98361511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

