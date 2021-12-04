Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.89. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.