Briaud Financial Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.7% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

