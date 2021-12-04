British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102,175 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

