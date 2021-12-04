British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

British Land stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

