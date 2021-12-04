Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB)’s share price rose 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 381,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 316,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$33.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.88.

About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and Atlin Goldfields Project in Northwest British Columbia.

