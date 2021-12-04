Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 687,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 841,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,351. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

