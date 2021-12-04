Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 48.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,165 shares of company stock worth $40,000,984. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

