Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.54. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. Avient has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

