Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $641,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 56.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.13. 3,011,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,423. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

