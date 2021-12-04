Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.77. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FGBI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. 18,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

