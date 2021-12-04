Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $948.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,987. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,813,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 150.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

