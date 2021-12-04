Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.11. 80,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.