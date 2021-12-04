Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,001. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $359.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Nouveau Monde Graphite at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.