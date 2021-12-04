Brokerages Anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock worth $2,883,872 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,971,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

