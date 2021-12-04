Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $793.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.