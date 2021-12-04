Brokerages Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to report $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Atmos Energy reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after buying an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

