Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. 1,693,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after buying an additional 64,597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

