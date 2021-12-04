Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post $98.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.44 million and the highest is $102.26 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $483.21 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $507.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

Shares of GH traded down $5.28 on Monday, hitting $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.