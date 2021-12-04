Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. MYR Group reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 100,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.09. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $121.22.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,058 shares of company stock worth $4,178,882 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

