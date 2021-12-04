Brokerages Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post sales of $6.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $24.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.85 million to $35.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

PXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the first quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXS stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.51. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

