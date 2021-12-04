Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) PT at $26.59

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.59.

VLRS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 693,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

