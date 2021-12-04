Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $37.20

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. 922,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $824.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 37.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 239,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

