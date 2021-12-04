Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $37.20

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
NASDAQ:KURA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. 922,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $824.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.58.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 37.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 239,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
