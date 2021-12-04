Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $310.02

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.95. The stock had a trading volume of 253,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,394. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $196.08 and a 12 month high of $316.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,620,000 after purchasing an additional 222,519 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $54,732,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $47,376,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.