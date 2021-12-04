Brokerages Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target at $27.83

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 185.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 132,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

