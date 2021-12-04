Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) PT at $56.83

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

