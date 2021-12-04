Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target at $16.46

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

