Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target at $15.08

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SILV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SILV stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.