Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target at $23.70

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $2,501,000.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

