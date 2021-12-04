Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $38.64

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,518.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 428,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.04. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

