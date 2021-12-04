Brokerages Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT at $13.48

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tilray by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Tilray has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.