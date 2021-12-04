Brokerages Set Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Target Price at $20.10

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

TRIL remained flat at $$18.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,458,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,446,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,561,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,776,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

