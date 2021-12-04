Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Position Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $56.37 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.