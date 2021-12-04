Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.69

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 3989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 485.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

