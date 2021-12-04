BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$135.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BRP from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

