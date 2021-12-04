Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Up 25.6% in November

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BHSE stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Bull Horn has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Bull Horn by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 157,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Bull Horn by 183.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the first quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

