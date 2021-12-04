Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,371.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

