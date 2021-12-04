Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.87 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,578,000.

Shares of BURL traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.56. 817,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,251. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.89. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $225.07 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

