Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.87 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,578,000.

Shares of BURL traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.56. 817,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,251. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.89. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $225.07 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.