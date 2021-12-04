California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 18,357 Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATCX shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

ATCX stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $314.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 5,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,763 shares in the company, valued at $528,462.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,911 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,486 shares of company stock worth $249,070. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

